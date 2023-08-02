'Reckless' east Belfast pipe bomb condemned

There's been widespread condemnation after a pipe bomb exploded east Belfast last night.

No one was injured when the device when off close to houses in Hyndford Street.

Police responded to a report of a loud bang near an alleyway shortly after 8pm on Tuesday.

When the bomb squad arrived the remnants of a crude pipe bomb-type device was discovered next to a bin.

People living nearby had to leave their homes for several hours while the investigation continued.

Joshua Burnside who lives on Hyndford Street with his wife and young child was only able to return to their homes in the early hours of this morning.

"It was a bit chaotic for us. We've got a wee baby at the minute, so having to leave the house and find somewhere else to sleep was annoying," he said.

"We want the street to be safe, I walk past the spot every day. It's just good that no one was walking around near the thing when it went off."

Police say the device had the potential to kill or injure.

PSNI Inspector Greg Dawson said: “This was a reckless act carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time when they were moved from their homes for a number of hours while we carried out our investigation."

That condemnation has been echoed by community representatives.

Ulster Unionist MLA for East Belfast Andy Allen said: "Thankfully, this morning we're not here talking about something worse."

He added: "I would encourage anybody with any information, no matter how small, to engage with police and bring those responsible before our courts."

It's believed a motive for what happened has still to be established.