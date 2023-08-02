Play Brightcove video

MONAGHAN CRASH

The families of the best friends who died in a crash in Co Monaghan on Monday night say they are hugely devastated by the loss. Seventeen-year-old Kiea McCann and 16-year-old Dlava Mohammed were travelling to a school dance last night when the car they were in collided with a tree. Three others were injured in the crash, two of them are in a critical condition.

Gardai say the families are eternally grateful to members of the public who stopped to help at the scene.

TEACHER PAY

A teaching union here has said it's prepared to escalate industrial action in the new term if they are not offered a pay settlement similar to their English counterparts.

It comes after English unions agreed to a pay increase of six point five percent for this year - the union here has called on the Secretary of State to take action.

MENTAL HEALTH

'Tough decisions' are being made to deliver the latest mental health plan, according to the Department of Health chief Peter May. A further £5.5million has been allocated to the strategy, but it's thought that wont be enough to meet all requirements.

All Stormont departments are facing budget pressures due to ongoing political stalement.

GOLF

It's been confirmed that Royal County Down is set to host the Irish Open in September next year. The European Tournament last took place at the venue in May 2015. This year's event will be held at The K Club in Kildare.

WEATHER

It was the wettest July on record here according to the Met Office.

Initial figures suggest rainfall almost doubled compared to normal estimates for the month.

