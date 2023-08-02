Play Brightcove video

Anyone planning on a summer staycation this year is likely to have been left hugely disappointed.

Long days at the local beach, balmy temperatures lasting well into the evening, having a barbecue in the back garden.

All three of these have no doubt been in short supply recently, thanks to the wet, grey, murky weather.

July 2023 has now officially became the wettest July in Northern Ireland since records began, according to the Met Office.

Back in 1937, 184.2mm of rainfall was recorded - this year it was beaten by 0.2mm, rising to 184.4mm.

The wettest counties were Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

In Co Armagh, where weather and temperature has been recorded at the city's observatory for nearly 200 years, those who keep a daily tally of the county's rainfall say it was the fifth wettest on record for the area.

Meanwhile in June, the observatory said it was the hottest month on record.

So why are we seeing such extremes in such a short space of time?

Professor Michael Burton is the Director at Armagh Planetarium.

He said one particular factor is having a real effect.

"We had the warmest June on record and now we go to pretty much the wettest July on record.

"We see the climate's changing all over the world and this is what climate change does. It brings out the extremes. You don't get the same weather, you get greater variability and it's just going to keep going that way I'm afraid.

"That's what climate change does."

40 miles away, the effects of the wet weather are taking their toll on businesses that usually see high footfall during summer.

Simon Welby owns an ice cream shop on Newcastle's main street. In a town that is usually bustling with visitors from far and wide, the streets and his shop are much quieter than usual.

"We have a very short time scale to make our money to carry us through the off season which has sort of extended through to September and October time," he said.

"There's definitely been a massive difference in the footfall in Newcastle this year unfortunately."

Mark Reid is a bar manager and said the recent wet weather has put people off from coming to the popular seaside town.

That's putting pressure on him and his team planning ahead.

"If people are planning to come to Newcastle and they wake up on a Saturday morning and it's lashing, then straight away they'll cancel their plans," he said.

"The amount of staff we have, you know, we've 25 full-time staff and 60 part-time so they're obviously constantly relying on work to get their wages and stuff and unfortunately, when the business isn't here for us, you're sending people home early.

"It does have a knock on effect."

Al fresco dining may be off the table for now but businesses that rely on summer trade hope the sun makes a breakthrough soon.

