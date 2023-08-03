Play Brightcove video

The UUP Leader Doug Beattie has written to the Secretary of State asking for the Government to postpone an investment conference planned to take place in Belfast next month.

Mr Beattie says he believes it would make more sense to postpone the summit until the end of October, when a US trade delegation is also expected to be in Northern Ireland, and when he believes there is a greater chance of a return to Stormont.

"We're having an investment conference in the middle of September, yet in October we're having a US trade delegation and my argument is we should combine the two together, and that means pushing back our investment conference by about six weeks.

"It's not a negative, it actually makes an awful lot of sense.

"The second thing is, I believe there is a far better chance to have Stormont up and running by October than there is in September and to have an investment conference in October with ministers in place - a First Minister, department ministers - is far better than having an investment conference in September with no government.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that the Government will host an investment conference after unveiling the Windsor Framework, which he said made Northern Ireland “the world’s most exciting economic zone.”

A UK Government press release at the time promised that the summit would “connect international investors with Northern Ireland businesses, showcasing the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer” and “profile Northern Ireland’s innovation and technological strengths, with a special focus on financial & professional services, life & health sciences, technology, green manufacturing and the creative services.”

The Government aims to host hundreds of businesses at the summit, which is currently scheduled for the 12th and 13th of September.

Hopes that the impasse at Stormont will be resolved by the scheduled conference dates are looking increasingly unlikely.

The DUP are boycotting the institutions in protest at the post-Brexit trading arrangements outlined in the Windsor Framework and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They’ve said there can be no return to power sharing until such times as the UK Government addresses the issues outlined to them in a document the party gave to Downing Street several weeks ago.

It is hoped that delaying the summit would provide more time for the DUP to reach a deal with the Government and make a return to the institutions at Stormont.

Mr Beattie says he is optimistic that a return to Stormont is achievable in the autumn.

"I think it's a tall order - it's always been a tall order, it's never been easy - but there is no alternative.

"All of the people who are laying criticisms about the Windsor Framework are not giving us a Plan B.

“What is the alternative other than having a devolved government? Keeping it down? What is that going to do? Leave Northern Ireland as a failed part of the United Kingdom? What unionist wants to portray that?

"The only course of action is to get Stormont up and running again.

"I speak to lots of people, including the Secretary of State and other politicians, and I make my analysis, and my analysis is that Stormont will be up and running in the autumn."

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are continuing to do everything we can to facilitate the return of locally elected, accountable and effective devolved government, which is the best way for Northern Ireland to be governed.

“While we want a functioning Executive back up and running in Northern Ireland as soon as possible, it is important, with or without Stormont sitting, that the UK Government continues to work to attract private sector investment to drive economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“The Investment Summit is a great way of doing that. It will take place on the 12th and 13th September 2023 in Belfast and will be a great opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland growth sectors.”

