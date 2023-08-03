Paint damage to a 'rainbow crossing' in Londonderry is being treated as a hate crime.

The crossing, on the Foyle Embankment, was installed in 2021 as gesture of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

It was the first permanent one of its kind on the island of Ireland.

Police said they are investigating criminal damage to the crossing and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

"Police are investigating what appears to be paint on the rainbow crossing on Foyle Embankment in the city," a spokesperson said.

"This is being investigated as criminal damage and we are treating it as a hate crime at this time."

SDLP councillor councillor Rory Farrell says there is "anger, sadness and a real sense of disappointment" after the damage was discovered.

"This is a city that is renowned for the warm welcome it extends to everyone, including our LGBT+ community and I’d like to express my solidarity with them," he said.

"Derry has a vibrant LGBT+ community and they should not feel intimidated as a result of this incident.

“The funding for this crossing was secured by my colleague Brian Tierney during his year as Mayor and received the unanimous support of councillors.

"It was the first of its kind on our island and many people in this city were justly proud of that fact. Since it has been installed it has proven very popular amongst locals and tourists alike, with many stopping to have their picture taken."

He continued: “This vandalism comes in the context of increasing attacks on LGBT+ people across these islands and around the world. We need to send a clear message that this kind of hate will not be tolerated in our city, particularly ahead of our Pride festival later this month.

"The people who carried out this attack do not speak for the people of Derry and I would urge anyone with any information about this to come forward to police."

