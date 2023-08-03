A man is in hospital after being injured in a serious assault in Busmills.

The attack happened late on Wednesday night with police called to an apartment on the main street area of town.

A man in his 40s suffered injuries to his head and leg in the assault.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI have begun an investigation, and are asking for anyone with information on the assault to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.