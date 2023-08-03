A man was shot in his hand and knee in a flat in Bushmills by a group of masked men on Wednesday night.

Police received a report around 11.50pm that a group of men had entered a flat on Main Street.

The men were armed with a baseball bat and were wearing face coverings.

A man in the flat, aged in his 40s, was assaulted by the group and received a head wound.

He was also shot in his right knee and right hand.

The police and the ambulance service attended the scene, and the man was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The PSNI is asking for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information on the attack, to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.