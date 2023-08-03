Dlava Mohamed, one of the teens killed in a car crash in Co Monaghan as she headed to a school leavers' dance on Monday, has begun her final journey ahead of her funeral in Dublin.

Her coffin has arrived at the Clonskeagh Mosque and Cultural Centre in Dublin for her funeral.

Following the service the 16-year-old will be laid to rest in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery.

The Hearse carrying Dlava's remains arrives at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Dublin. Credit: PA Media

A hearse carrying Dlava’s remains left the family home in Clones early on Thursday and arrived in Clonskeagh shortly after 10am.

Her body will be washed and shrouded, according to Islamic tradition, in five pieces of white cloth.

Her family will then spend time with her until the funeral prayer.

A coach carrying her family and friends followed the cortege on the journey to Dublin.

Th funeral mass for her best friend, Kiea McCann, 17, will be held at the Sacred Heart Chapel in Clones at 2pm on Thursday, and she will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery.

Dlava Mohammed, 16, and Kiea McCann, 17, became friends after Dlava's family moved to Clones as part of a resettlement programme for Syrians Credit: Largy College

The principal of the teenagers’ secondary school said the girls had been best friends since Dlava’s family arrived in Clones as part of a resettlement programme for Syrians.The school community has been overcome with grief and the Clones community is said to be in shock after the tragedy.

In a showing of respect and support, hundreds of locals formed a guard of honour in Clones as the two teenagers’ remains were brought back to their family homes.

People wept and comforted each other as the hearse carrying Kiea’s remains arrived in the town on Tuesday night, pausing for a moment outside Dlava’s home.

The coffin carrying Dlava Mohamed outside the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan ahead of her funeral. Credit: PA

Women stood in the doorway of Dlava’s family home and sang a lament as her remains were brought into the house on Wednesday evening.

The victims’ families are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock and trauma after attending the scene in the aftermath of the crash. Three other occupants of the car were also injured after the vehicle veered off the N54 and into a tree, just outside Clones, on Monday at 6.45pm. An 18-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition at Cavan General Hospital, while a 60-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital. An 18-year-old man also suffered non life-threatening injuries.

