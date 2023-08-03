Police in Coleraine are appealing for information following a suspicious approach to a young teenager.

It happened in the Station Road area of Portstewart on Wednesday, 2 August, at around 3.10pm.

The man was described as being in his 60s, bald and with grey stubble.

He was wearing bright blue clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.