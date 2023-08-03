A swimming ban has been introduced at a number of beaches in Co Down.

The Department for Environment said Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn were found to have "breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli" during routing bathing water monitoring.

Signs have been erected at the beaches to advise against bathing.

"A resample will be taken today and further results provided to Bathing Water Operators tomorrow," the department said.

"Heavy rainfall events are known to impact water quality, and the NIEA Emergency Pollution team are investigating these bathing water failures, as well as an asset check request to Northern Ireland Water.

"Tests for Helen’s Bay remain clear and signage erected there was done so in error and has now been removed."

