Funerals to be held for crash victims

The funerals of two teenagers killed in a crash in Monaghan on Monday will take place later today.

17 year old Kiea McCann, and her best friend 16 year old Dlava Mohamed died in a car crash while travelling to a school dance.

On Wednesday night hundreds of people lined the streets as Dlava's remains were brought home to Clones.

Interest Rates set to rise again

The Bank of England is due to announce the latest round of interest rate changes later on Thursday.

It is widely expected rates will once again increase by roughly 0.25 percent as the country continues to battle high inflation.

It would be the 14th such increase in a row by the UK's central bank.

Construction in NI falls again

The rate of construction here has continued to fall for the fifth consecutive quarter with publicly funded projects seeing the biggest decline across the country.

Industry experts say the lack of a functioning executive is one of the biggest challenges that they face.

Derry Girls tops the charts

A new report from Ofcom into current media trends shows Derry Girls was the most-watched TV programme in Northern Ireland last year with the first episode of the final series being watched by nearly half a million people here.

