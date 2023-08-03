The Met Office has issued a weather alert for the weekend, warning of "unseasonably" wet and windy conditions.

The alert comes into place at midnight and lasts until midday on Saturday.

Forecasters are warning of potential flooding, travel disruptions and a slight chance of power cuts.

"Heavy and persistent rain, accompanied by some strong winds, will push east across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning," the Met Office said.

"Widely, totals of 20-30mm are possible, however the heaviest and most persistent rain is more likely in the south and perhaps also east of the country, affecting parts of County Down and Belfast. Here, there is a small chance of 40-60mm, with perhaps as much as 20-30mm of this falling in just a couple of hours.

"This will be coupled with some strong winds, widely gusts of 30-35mph are likely, with the risk in some areas, especially exposed coasts in the east, of gusts up to 45-50mph, perhaps bringing some coastal impacts in places.

"The persistent rain will pull away east into the afternoon, however it will remain generally windy, with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers following."

