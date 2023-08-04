Play Brightcove video

A Bon Jovi song title and the word ‘was’.

The two things uttered by the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris during a press conference in Belfast that could suggest progress in getting Stormont back.

Following a meeting with the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady about revenue raising options such as water charges, a journalist asked Chris Heaton-Harris what progress had been made during talks between the Government and the DUP on resolving issues to the Windsor Framework.

It was put to Chris Heaton-Harris: "Are we half-way there?"

The Secretary of State replied, "Oh that’s very Bon Jovi of you. Yeah, we’re half-way there, but I’m not Living on a Prayer."

He was playing on the words of the Bon Jovi rock song from 1986.

It was another off-hand quip from Chris Heaton-Harris, and we probably should not read it as a serious analysis of the current political situation. But it’s what he said next which really suggests some movement behind the scenes.

The Secretary of State was asked if getting the legislative fix the DUP wants was more difficult than he expected.

He replied: "Identifying exactly what the ask is was very difficult."

I then asked the Secretary of State to clarify, "Was very difficult? You’ve worked it out?"

"Was very difficult,’ was the reply.

The key word here is ‘was’.

Not so long ago Chris Heaton-Harris said publicly the Government did not know what the DUP wanted to go back into Stormont. But it's known the party submitted an 18-page document to the Government detailing what it wanted.

Then last month following meetings with the parties the Secretary of State struck an optimistic note when he mentioned possible legislation to ensure unfettered trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

That is the key ask from the DUP.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has hit out at some within his own ranks for ‘manufacturing attacks’ on the party to ‘advance their own personal agenda’.

The rumblings of ongoing division within the DUP this week point to a leader and a party that know a decision about whether to return to Stormont is coming soon.

It is certainly sounding as though the Government now understands what the DUP wants to resolve its problems with the Windsor Framework.

So maybe that means the Government has a proposal and we are indeed ‘half-way there’.

It will now be whether Sir Jeffrey Donaldson can convince everyone in the DUP to meet them there.

