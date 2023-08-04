Beaches at four sites in North Down have reopened for bathing after being closed for swimmers on Thursday night.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs announced that re-tests on water at the four sites revealed that levels of E-coli are below the acceptable threshold.

Beaches in Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn were found to have "breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli" during routing bathing water monitoring on Thursday.

A swimming ban was introduced as a result.

DAERA added that levels at Ballyholme were "close" to the threshold, and therefore further tests will be carried out later today.

A weather warning has been issued for rainfall, and the department have asked that people not bathe during prolonged or heavy rainfall or for 48 hours after such weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.