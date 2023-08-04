Play Brightcove video

Talks on Northern Ireland's finances

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is due to meet with the head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady later on Friday.

They are expected to discuss revenue-raising measures to help plug the gap in Northern Ireland's finances, and a programme for government.

Civil servants have been in charge of spending amid the current impasse at Stormont.

Investment conference to go ahead Meawnwhile the UK Government says it's pressing ahead with an investment conference in Belfast next month.

It comes after UUP leader Doug Beattie called for the event to be postponed until the end of October, when he believes there's a better chance the Assembly will be back up and running.

The government says it's continuing to do all it can to see Stormont return.

Swimming ban introduced for some North Down beaches

A swimming ban has been introduced at a number of beaches in Co Down.

The Department for Environment said Brompton, Ballyholme, Donaghadee and Crawfordsburn were found to have 'breached action levels' for e-coli during routine bathing water monitoring.

Signs have been erected at the beaches to advise against bathing.

Anger at rainbow crossing vadalism

An SDLP councillor says there's 'anger and disappointment' in Derry after the city's 'rainbow crossing' was vandalised.

Rory Farrell was speaking after paint was thrown over the crossing on the Foyle Embankment. Police are treating it as a hate crime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.