The funeral of Judith McMullan has taken place near Markethill in County Armagh.

Judith died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Armagh on Monday 31 July.

Judith McMullan, 35, from the Whitecross area, died at the scene of the collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill.

Mourners carry her coffin into Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church Credit: Presseye

The funeral cortege makes its way to the church Credit: Presseye

The police at the time said she had been riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene."

Police appealed for information.

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Monday evening. Credit: Presseye

