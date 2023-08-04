Funeral of Judith McMullan takes place in County Armagh
The funeral of Judith McMullan has taken place near Markethill in County Armagh.
Judith died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Armagh on Monday 31 July.
Judith McMullan, 35, from the Whitecross area, died at the scene of the collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill.
The police at the time said she had been riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time of the crash.
"Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene."
Police appealed for information.
