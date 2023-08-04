Play Brightcove video

Padraig McCrory headlines the Féile fight night this evening at the Falls Park - and he is hoping it propels him onto the world stage.

It's a proud moment for the west Belfast fighter as he headlines the event for the first time.

"I've attended many events at the Féile, it's 35 and I'm 35 this year so to be main event at one of their big nights it's surreal," he told UTV.

"I'm a normal kid from the area and when I first started there wasn't much expected of me so it's an extra special feeling."

The 'Hammer' hopes that victory over England's Steed Woodall will earn him a world title shot in the near future.

"I'm very confident, the camp has went well, I just keep getting better, I want to get to the stage to fight the people i want to fight, I have to win on Friday night."

" I would love to get a world title shot, that's every boxers dream so a big performance and a win and I'm going to be fighting some of the biggest names in the division."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.