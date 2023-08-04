Police are asking for anyone attending outdoor events in Falls park at Belfast's Féile an Phobail to plan their journey in advance.

Friday 4 August will see a "Fight Night" boxing events, and on Saturday the park will host "Back to the 80s and 90s".

A series of roadblocks will be in place in west Belfast, and traffic disruption is expected.

Between 10am and 2am both nights the Falls Road will be closed from its junction at Whiterock Road to its junction with Andersontown Road/Glen road.

Police are asking attendees who drive to the event to park legally, and ensure their vehicle is not obstructed the road, footpath or residents.

They are also asking for people to be be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving.

