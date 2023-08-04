Police have received a thank you note after pulling over to a help a woman who was in labour.

On 5 July, officers from the Rural Neighbourhood Policing team in the Lisburn and Castlereagh district noticed a car with hazard warning lights on.

When they pulled over to investigate, they were surprised to see a female driver in labour and "very close to giving birth right in the drivers seat".

Her 7 year-old daughter was also in the car.

Police assisted the driver while the Ambulance Service arrived and took over.

A few weeks later they received a thank you note from the mother, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

She said it was "just a little something to say thank you" and included a picture of her new child with his older sister.

