The Secretary of State says he is 'minded' to press ahead with revenue raising plans, such as domestic water charges, in the absence of a Stormont Executive.

Chris Heaton-Harris was speaking following a meeting with the Head of the Civil Service, Jayne Brady, in which plans to raise revenue and a programme for government were among the issues discussed.

"I asked for a lot of information from the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who've done a ton of work on this revenue raising piece.

"I got - I think it was - 356 pages of information on Monday of this week which we're going through, and I'm minded to go ahead with the public consultations, but I want to actually read what has been presented to me to make sure I'm making the right decision."

Under current legislation, the Secretary of State does not have the power to introduce measures such as domestic water charges, but Mr Heaton Harris did signal he would press ahead with a public consultation.

He said he is "acutely aware" that the ongoing absence of a Stormont Executive is "exasperating the challenges facing all public services across Northern Ireland".

"Action needs to be taken to bring Northern Ireland's public finances under control and make them sustainable for future years, and the necessary decisions have not been taken by local leaders to ensure affordable public service transformation can take place, and now that is being felt in the most undesirable of ways by people across Northern Ireland," he told media in Belfast.

Chris Heaton-Harris said Northern Ireland will not be receiving a financial package without a programme for government in place.

"Northern Ireland has had over £7 billion of extra funding since 2014 in different areas, on top of what it's had in Barnett consequentials and raised in its own regional rates," he said.

"So I think the time for just money being the answer to questions without actually having a proper programme for government is well and truly over, which is why that work is ultra important."

The Northern Ireland Secretary had asked civil servants for information pertaining to revenue raising measures such as domestic water charges, drug prescription charges and tuition fees, which he says will improve the sustainability of Northern Ireland’s public finances.

Heaton-Harris has denied his instruction is an attempt to pressure the DUP to re-enter Stormont.

The DUP are boycotting the Stormont institutions in protest at the post-Brexit trading arrangements outlined in the Windsor Framework and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

They’ve said there can be no return to power sharing until such times as the UK Government addresses the issues outlined to them in a document the party gave to Downing Street several weeks ago.

The Secretary of State also confirmed the Government's intention to host an investment conference in Belfast next month, despite opposition from the Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

On Thursday, Doug Beattie confirmed he had written to Heaton-Harris asking him to postpone the summit by six weeks, to coincide with the visit of a US trade delegation to Northern Ireland, and when he thinks there is a greater chance of a return to Stormont.

