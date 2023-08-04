Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on the Ormeau Embankment in June.

Police say the girl was walking back from a music concert when she was approached by an unknown man who pushed her against the railings on the embankment, held her by force and touched her inappropriately. She was then able to make off from the scene.

The attack happened between 11.15pm and 11.45pm on Saturday 10 June, when David Guetta was playing nearby.

“We are keen to identify this man who is reported as being white, approximately 5’10, slim build with stubble facial hair who was wearing a white bucket hat and blue denim shorts.

“We are also keen to talk to a woman who was reported to have walked past the area at the time, who may have spoken to the victim and her attacker. The woman is described as having brown hair, of stocky build and being in her early 30s.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this reported assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 699 of 11/06/23 or by making a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.