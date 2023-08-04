UTV's Pamela Ballantine reveals shock breast cancer diagnosis

Play Brightcove video

UTV's Pamela Ballantine has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in December last year.

In a wide-ranging interview the popular broadcaster has spoken about her initial diagnosis, how she took the news, and her path to a successful recovery.

She describes the news as being a huge shock, which started with a routine mammogram - something all women are encouraged to attend. She then received a letter that she was to call back because an abnormality had been discovered, and was taken for an ultrasound and needle biopsy that same day.

"I was totally in a state of shock," she told UTV's Alison Fleming in a recorded interview.

"I got called back to see Professor Kirk on the 29 December and he said that's breast cancer. That's cancer."

"I always knew I wanted to speak about it...but when you don't know what the prognosis is, it's a difficult thing to deal with, and everyone deals with it in their own way. I just thought I'm going to do this myself."

"The fewer the people know the better, and I'll just continue on doing what I do".

Talking about the treatment she received, Pamela went on to say when she found out the cancer can spread, chemotherapy was suggested, starting the next day.

Pamela was even given an additional hairpiece so she could wear a beanie hat and still have a fringe

She was given an appointment for 8.30am the following Monday, when she initially refused because she knew she would be in Dublin that day for a boozy lunch with her friends, her oncologist said to her: "Pamela, you have to realise you are ours now."

It was at this point she realised the severity, and it hit home.

She went ahead with the appointment the following Monday, and started chemotherapy on the Wednesday.

"There are at times where you do say 'why me'...we like to have answers and no one can give you answers."

"The chemo was horrendous. It attacks every bit of soft tissue you have. My eyes hurt, my ears, my hands were bleeding, my feet were bleeding."

But the chemotherapy worked. In June this year Pamela found out that the tumours had shrunk so much that they weren't noticeable.

In July, she underwent surgery to remove lymph nodes and the tissue in her breast where the tumours had been, which confirmed the chemo had been effective.

Pamela discussed her cancer diagnosis in an interview with UTV's Alison Fleming.

While undergoing chemotherapy, Pamela lost her hair. She was given a wig by a friend of hers, which she named Helen, after Dame Helen Mirren.

Pamela praises the nursing staff that helped her, including when she caught an infection. The nurse referred her to the Macmillan helpline which resulted in a five day hospital stay. She credits the district nurse in saving her life.

She has one message for everyone after her successful treatment for cancer.

"If you get called for any health screening, go."

If you've been affected by anything in this interview please go to the links below:Macmillan Cancer

Action Cancer

Marie Curie

Cancer Focus

