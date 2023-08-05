Belfast fighter Padraig McCrory protected his undefeated record with a unanimous victory over England's Steed Woodall at the Falls Park in Belfast on Friday.

The victory saw the St James man clinch the WBA Continental title and remain undefeated in 18 fights.

Despite sustaining a nasty cut above his eye in the 5th round, the 35-year-old down his opponent in the eighth round, which saw his receive a standing count.

The judges scored the fight 96-93, 96-93, 98-92 in McCrory's favour.

Sean McComb, also defended his WBO European super-lightweight title with a win over Alejandro Moya in the final fight of the undercard.

