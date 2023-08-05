Two men have been charged after a man was found injured at a roundabout in Londonderry after a flat was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

The two men who are aged 28 and 29, were charged with numerous offences including arson endangering life with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both men are set to appear before Londonderry Magistrate’s Court, which is sitting in Dungannon on Saturday.

The fire service responded to the fire, which caused smoke damage to the property at 10:45 on Tuesday morning.

Police said a man was then found injured before 1 am on Friday at a roundabout in Fairview Road area of the city

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with injuries to his face.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.