Play Brightcove video

DOGS

Police have appealed for information after two dogs were found dead in a lake in Co Tyrone. A report was sent to police that the dogs had been found with a weight attached to them in the lake in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy. The PSNI said a post-mortem examination will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

BEACHES

Ballyholme beach in Bangor has been cleared for bathing by the Department for Agriculture.

It comes as many north Down beaches including Donaghdee and Crawfordsburn were checked and cleared of having dangerous E-Coli levels on Friday.

However, DAERA are advising people to avoid swimming during and up to 48 hours after heavy rainfall.

PORTRUSH PRIDE

Portrush hosted it's first ever Pride Rally today.

It is the hometown of gay rights campaigner Mark Ashton who was a leading figure for the LGBTQ community during the 1984 miners strike.

BOXING

Belfast fighter Padraig McCrory protected his undefeated record with a unanimous victory over England's Steed Woodall at the Falls Park in Belfast on Friday. The victory saw the St James man clinch the WBA Continental title and remain undefeated in 18 fights.

IRISH LEAGUE

In football and four teams got their Irish league campaigns underway on Saturday.

Glentoran defeated Glenavon 1-0 and newly promoted Loughgall.

Coleraine had already baten beat Ballymena 2-1 last night and defending champions Larne get their season underaway against Dungannon Swifts on Monday evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.