A man is in a serious condition in hospital following an acid attack in east Belfast.

Detectives are investigating the serious assault that took place in the Sunwich Street area of the city at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 20s, has suffered burns to his upper body and face.

Detective Inspector Angus said: “It was reported the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was being followed by a car.

“When the victim stopped his car, a number of people got out of their vehicle and one of the suspects threw a suspected corrosive liquid over the man.

“Damage was also caused to the victim’s car when one of the suspects smashed the rear window with a blunt object. The suspects then fled the scene.

“Colleagues from other emergency services attended and provided medical treatment to the man.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to burns sustained on his upper body and face, and remains in a serious condition at this time.

“Our investigation is under way to determine who was involved and a motive behind this attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1354 of 05/08/23.”

People can submit a report online on the PSNI’s website, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

