A man in his 30s is being treated in hospital after being shot in both legs in north Belfast.

The attack happened shortly after 1.50am this morning in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

Police attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."

Police are investigating and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.