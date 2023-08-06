Three teenage boys have been arrested following an assault on a man in north Belfast on Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.

The assault of the 18-year-old man took place in the Limestone Road area of the city, according to a police report, and the man has received hospital treatment for injuries to his head.

Sergeant Green said: “We received a report of an altercation in the area at around 12.30am this morning, Sunday 6th August.

“It was reported that three males assaulted an 18-year-old man. Police attended and the man attended hospital for treatment to head injuries.

“The three males, aged 15 and two aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“They remain in police custody at this time.”

Mr Green appealed to those who can assist with their investigation to contact them. This can be done through the PSNI’s online form or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online.

“This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 57 of 06/08/23,” he said.

