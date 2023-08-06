Two men aged 38 and 36 have been arrested under the terrorism act in relation to a shooting in Bushmills.

A man was shot in his right knee and hand and a head injury at an apartment in the main street area on Wednesday 2 August.

Both men are currently being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “The investigation is continuing and the violence inflicted on this man will leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal.

"No good comes from this – ever.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.