The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has responded to at least 55 calls relating to drug overdoses in the Belfast Trust area in one week.

The news comes after the Public Health Agency last week said that it had been alerted to a risk of overdoses associated with yellow and blue tablets thought to be benzodiazepines.

The grip that drugs have in Belfast city centre is no secret to the many who have lost a loved one or to those who try to help them.

People are dying on the streets, and for those working most closely with those impacted, it can often feel like nobody else is listening.

The People's Kitchen runs outreach services, delivers hot meals and offers a listening ear.

Like the NIAS, they also administer emergency antidote to people experiencing an overdose if they come upon a person in need when out on the street.

They have long been campaigning for dual addiction services.

These would see addiction services and mental health services going hand in hand.

Damien McNairney, a trustee at the People's Kitchen, hopes this all is not forgotten about when this particular "bad batch" is gone.

They have tried to bring the issue to the fore before, along with multiple other groups, charities, relations of those who have died and others.

A protest at Stormont in June saw 212 pairs of empty shoes laid out on the steps - one pair for every person who lost their battle with addiction in 2021, as this is the last full year for which there are figures available relating to tragedies of this nature.

It is said that all of Stormont's MLAs were invited, but that only three attended.

This week, the "medical emergency" of drugs in the city has prompted a meeting between charities, families and politicians.

All of Stormont's parties were asked to participate, and the five largest parties plus People Before Profit have accepted the invitation.

Campaigners will tell Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance, the UUP and SDLP and PBP about their fears, and their demands, to help prevent further loss of life.

We asked the Department of Health for comment in relation to this story.

"The Department of Health is in regular contact with key stakeholders across public health and justice to ensure dissemination of early intelligence of potential issues related to drug use," a spokesperson said.

"There have been some reports in the past few weeks regarding overdoses and the potential use of potent synthetic opioids in fake oxycodone tablets, benzodiazepines and in synthetic cannabinoids.

"These reports led the Public Health Agency to issue Drug and Alcohol Monitoring and Information System (DAMIS) alerts on 19 June and 26 July. This was followed up by a Patient Safety Alert from the Department of Health on 28 July 2023, following a National Patient Safety Alert issued by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in England. In conjunction with key partners, we are continuing to monitor developments across Northern Ireland.

"The Department’s 10 year Substance Use Strategy – ‘Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery’ – recognises the need to target those most at risk, including those who are homeless, people who inject drugs and those who are in contact with the justice system. The strategy, which was agreed by the former Executive, aims to directly reduce the harm for these groups through actions that place emphasis on harm reduction support measures for people who use alcohol and other drugs."

The statement continued by saying that work is well advanced in the developing of a new strategic plan and commissioning framework for substance use services.

Highlighting current assistance available, the statement concluded: "A range of services are available for those who require help and support with substance use, and for their families. This ranges from education, prevention and awareness raising to harm reduction and inpatient treatment and support.

"A directory of services available in each Trust area across Northern Ireland is available online at: https://drugsandalcoholni. info/self-help-resources/. "

