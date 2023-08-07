A restaurant, coffee shop and tea room have temporarily closed their doors in a spot popular with tourists in Antrim.

The Boathouse Restaurant and Little Swan Coffee Shop, both located near Antrim Lough Shore, and Diana's Tea Rooms at Antrim Castle Gardens stopped trading on Sunday and will be 'temporarily closed', it has been announced.

Following the announcement, scores of people took to social media to hail the loss of the "amazing" businesses.

In a statement on Facebook, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: "The council was advised yesterday by Loughshore Restaurant Ltd that they would cease trading at close of business on Sunday 6 August.

"As a result the Boathouse Restaurant, Little Swan Coffee Shop at the Gateway and Diana’s Tea Rooms at Antrim Castle Gardens will be temporarily closed."We hope to have alternative arrangements in place as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

A number of posts beneath the statement expressed disappointment at the news.

One person wrote: "The Boathouse was amazing and the staff were all lovely. Hoping they get something sorted asap."

Another posted: "Really disappointed to hear this we liked all 3 places and we will greatly miss them and their lovely staff."

Another added: "Really disappointed, loved all of the above, excellent food and service."

