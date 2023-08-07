Play Brightcove video

This is the moment three masked men target a property with hammers and mallets in Newtownabbey in what police are treating as a hate crime.

A woman was in the home at the time as windows were smashed in the Rathfern Way area on August 2.

A car also had its windows damaged.

Following the attack, as the men make off, someone can be heard shouting "get out".

The victims, who are Polish, believe the attacks are motivated because of their nationalities.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are investigating two reports of a criminal damage to a Newtownabbey house in six months.

"In the first, it was reported that two masked people approached a house in the Rathfern Way area on the evening of 17 February.

"Windows of the living room and front door were broken, possibly with a paving stone. No one was in the address at the time and this is being treated as a hate crime."In the most recent report, damage was caused to the same house and a vehicle parked outside on Wednesday, 2 August. It was reported around 8.30pm that three men, each wearing black balaclavas, approached the house carrying hammers and mallets."Police added that the front living room window was smashed and the front door window and car windows shattered. Sergeant Dickson said: “There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact us. Our officers are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need.”Anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

