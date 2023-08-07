A Co Antrim fuel company has been fined £40,000 after an employee was crushed to death when he stopped to carry out a repair on a faulty air brake pipe on the oil tanker he was driving. Belfast Crown Court heard 52-year old father-of-two Peter Reid was on his way to a mechanic to have the fault fixed when the tragedy happened two years ago. Tweed Fuels, based on Portmuck Road in Larne, was charged that between May 24 and July 2, 2021 being Mr Reid's employer, 'failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of employees'.

In June this year company owner Stephen Tweed pleaded guilty to the single charge on re-arraignment after previously denying the offence. During Monday's sentence hearing it emerged that on June 25, 2021 an issue with the tanker's air brake system was identified by Mr Reid. He informed Mr Tweed - who as the company owner was responsible for all issues relating to vehicle maintenance - that the issue had caused the lorry to come to an abrupt halt several times. It was established that a pipe had come loose under the vehicle, and another member of staff got under the lorry and pushed the pipe back into place which enabled it to be driven again. Mr Tweed was present when this occurred, Mr Reid drove the lorry between June 28 and 30 and no problems were reported. On July 1 Mr Reid again raised issues about the air brake system which he said had caused the lorry to stop several times that day. Mr Tweed was contacted and he told Mr Reid to take the vehicle straight to a mechanics on the Ballyrobert Road - and it was en route to the garage that the fatality occurred. Judge Paul Ramsey: "The fault happened again and the vehicle came to halt on the Ballyrobert Road at around half passed one in the afternoon. "Mr Reid, as he had done on previous occasions, got underneath the vehicle and pushed the pipe back in place into place to release the air brake. "This part of the road was on a slight incline and the reconnection of the pipe by him allowed the vehicle to move. "Unfortunately the vehicle rolled back and he was underneath it." A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as asphyxia along with chest injuries. Following the fatality, Mr Tweed attended Antrim police station for a voluntary interview on September 20, 2021 where he co-operated fully. He provided a prepared statement to police setting out his regret and sadness at the death of Mr Reid, who had been working for the company since February 2020. Mr Tweed also said drivers were allowed to fix minor issues such as replacing lights themselves and thought the issue with the lorry driven by Mr Reid had been resolved on June 25. Judge Ramsey said Mr Tweed's plea to the health and safety breach indicated that as an employer, it was accepted the company "did not take reasonable steps" to ensure the safety of its employee. Defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue KC said Tweed Fuels was a small family business which primarily supplies home heating oil but recently start selling garden furniture. The barrister also issued an apology on behalf of his client and said: "The deceased was very much a respected, diligent and valued member of the team." As Mr Reid's wife Linda and his two children Adam and Zoe sat in the public gallery, Judge Ramsey paid tribute to a "much loved" husband and father. He said that after reading a "heartfelt" statement made by Mrs Reid, it was clear the untimely death of her hard-working husband has had a devastating impact upon her and their two children. In her statement, Mrs Reid said "It's almost as if part of me has died because the death of Peter has left such a big void" and spoke of what he will miss such as his children getting married and grandchildren. Judge Ramsey said he taken into consideration Mr Tweed's "high level" of co-operation in the aftermath of the fatality and the company's "impeccable" prior health and safety record. Also noted by the Judge was a lack of evidence to suggest a "systemic failure" and that steps have been taken to "improve procedures". Judge Ramsey imposed the £40,000 fine and gave Tweed Fuels 26 weeks to pay the financial penalty.

