Féile an Phobail crowds out in force for 80s and 90s night at Falls Park in Belfast
Crowds flocked to Féile an Phobail at the weekend as an 80s and 90s night took over west Belfast.
Revellers dressed for the occasion as acts such as Soft Cell's Marc Almond, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife and ABBA act Arrival entertained punters at Falls Park.
Féile an Phobail, the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, launched on August 3 and runs until August 13, with more than 350 events in total at over 50 venues across the city.
Director Kevin Gamble said: "Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.
“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.
“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate our 35th anniversary and the fantastic community that we have.
“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!
“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people!
“Féile 35 runs from 3rd-13th August and you can view the full Féile events programme at www.feilebelfast.com. So come and join us as we celebrate our community celebration of global culture."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.