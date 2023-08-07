Crowds flocked to Féile an Phobail at the weekend as an 80s and 90s night took over west Belfast.

Revellers dressed for the occasion as acts such as Soft Cell's Marc Almond, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden of Boyzlife and ABBA act Arrival entertained punters at Falls Park.

Féile an Phobail, the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, launched on August 3 and runs until August 13, with more than 350 events in total at over 50 venues across the city.

Director Kevin Gamble said: "Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate our 35th anniversary and the fantastic community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail – a festival of the people!

“Féile 35 runs from 3rd-13th August and you can view the full Féile events programme at www.feilebelfast.com. So come and join us as we celebrate our community celebration of global culture."

Roisin Donaghy as the Feile 80’s and 90’s night takes place at the Falls Park in west Belfast Credit: Kevin Scott

Francine Fusco, Joanne Harbinson and Michelle Walsh Credit: Kevin Scott

Marie Clare, Michelle and Gemma Logan Credit: Kevin Scott

Deborah Sullivan, Annmarie Sullivan, Gavin Lewis and Laura Gorman Credit: Kevin Scott

Michelle Cochrane as the Feile 80’s and 90’s night Credit: Kevin Scott

Leanne Moore, Graine Feeney, Nicole Moore, Carry Moore, Finoula Young Credit: Kevin Scott

Marc Almond at the Falls Park in west Belfast Credit: Kevin Scott

Boyzlife Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden Credit: Kevin Scott

Keith Duffy entertains the crowds Credit: Kevin Scott

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.