A woman whose home was targeted by masked men brandishing hammers in Newtownabbey has said she just wants to live in peace.

Three masked men targeted a property in the Rathfern Way area with hammers and mallets on August 2nd.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime by the PSNI.

Marta Kilan told UTV the attack has left her living in fear.

"The noise was going up and up and up, and I was like 'oh my goodness, what has happened?' "I started walking downstairs and I was on the second or third step and I just saw two guys with hammers run over from my front garden. "I went back upstairs because I was too afraid and I didn't know what to do, so I called the police, but they didn't understand me because I was crying too much. "When I went out the front all my neighbours were there, trying to help or hug me or something, then I called my partner to tell him to come home because our windows had been smashed."

Marta told UTV she hasn't been able to sleep since the attack.

"I didn't even sleep from Wednesday night and I'm literally waiting for a prescription from the doctor to help me go to sleep, but I'm afraid to take them because what if I take them and they come. "Even when I'm walking the dog, I'm afraid someone is behind me. "It's a terrible feeling and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. "Its a ridiculous, I just want to live in peace."

Marta and her partner, who are Polish, believe the attack may have been motivated by their nationality.

"I don't even know what the reason is. Because I'm Polish? I don't know. "I don't understand what the reason could be for this to happen."

Marta told UTV her neighbours have been a source of support for her since the attack.

"Our neighbours are so supportive, one came after to cover the windows and cover the doors, another came to switch on their car lights so I could see when I was hoovering. "Another was cleaning with her own hoover, everyone was helping us.

"They are very supportive and I'm so grateful."

When asked if she is concerned her home will be targeted again, Marta said that will always be a concern for her.

"I would just say live your life, we are living our lives, we're not doing anything wrong, just leave us in peace. "I'm trying to believe that this will never happen again and we'll be safe in our home, but it is hard. "I'll always be afraid that they'll come back."

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police are investigating two reports of a criminal damage to a Newtownabbey house in six months.

"In the first, it was reported that two masked people approached a house in the Rathfern Way area on the evening of 17 February.

"Windows of the living room and front door were broken, possibly with a paving stone. No one was in the address at the time and this is being treated as a hate crime.

"In the most recent report, damage was caused to the same house and a vehicle parked outside on Wednesday, 2 August. It was reported around 8.30pm that three men, each wearing black balaclavas, approached the house carrying hammers and mallets."

Police added that the front living room window was smashed and the front door window and car windows shattered.

Sergeant Dickson said: “There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected. If you or someone you know is the victim of a hate crime please contact us. Our officers are here to help you and can make sure you get access to the support you need.”

Anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or to submit a report online using the non emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

