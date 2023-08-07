Physios in Northern Ireland set for first vote on strike action

A union representing physios in Northern Ireland is holding its first ballot for industrial action.

The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP) has opened a ballot for physiotherapy staff working for the Health Service in the region to vote on industrial action over pay.

This is the first time the union has held an industrial action ballot for pay in Northern Ireland.

The ballot will close on September 11.

The union said health and social care staff in Northern Ireland remain the lowest paid across the UK, and are yet to be offered a pay uplift for 2023/24 as well as having received no additional pay award for 2022/23.

The CSP Council is recommending members vote yes in support of strike action, and to an additional question which would give physiotherapy staff a mandate to undertake industrial action short of a strike.

Some 93% of participants who took part in a consultation in June said they were prepared to take industrial action.

Claire Ronald, CSP senior negotiating officer for Northern Ireland, said considering industrial action is always a last resort.

"Physiotherapy staff in Northern Ireland have clearly indicated that lack of a fair pay deal is impacting on their ability to stay in work and provide care for patients in Northern Ireland," she said.

"Considering industrial action is always a last resort for HSC staff who are dedicated to their patients, their colleagues, and the services they provide but the situation in Northern Ireland cannot continue.

"Pay has been addressed in England, Scotland and Wales leaving Northern Ireland as an outlier.

"The lack of a functioning executive makes the situation extremely difficult, but we must find a way to address this.

"The cost-of-living crisis is undoubtedly having an impact on our members, and it is also critical that recruitment and retention of HSC staff in Northern Ireland."

