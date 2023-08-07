A recount is to take place of a result in the recent Northern Ireland local government elections.

It comes after the Alliance Party launched legal action over 'a discrepancy' in the Waterside DEA of Derry and Strabane District Council.

Following a court hearing on Monday, the council confirmed the votes would be recounted.

In a statement, the council said: "Following a court hearing today, Monday August 7, and with the agreement of all parties, a continuation of the Waterside DEA Election count for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will take place in the Foyle Arena on Wednesday August 9. "This is required due to the previously reported discrepancy in the original count in May. "The outcome of the process on Wednesday will be reported to the court which will further consider the matter during a hearing which is expected to take place later next week."

The legal challenge focused on stage six of the Waterside DEA count in May. At that point in the count two DUP councillors were elected leaving two SDLP and one Alliance candidate - Philip McKinney.

Mr McKinney had been a sitting councillor but was declared eliminated, losing by 49.16 votes. The Alliance party believed a further count should have taken place to allow for the surplus of the two elected DUP councillors to be distributed. There were around 150 votes to be transferred.

The final seat went to the SDLP.

In a statement, the Electoral Office said: "An election petition was lodged in respect of the outcome of the Local Council elections in the Waterside DEA within Derry City & Strabane District Council.

"An initial hearing of the election court took place today (Monday 7 August) and the court directed that the sealed ballot papers should be opened and the Waterside DEA count continue from stage 7 until conclusion.

"This will take place on Wednesday 9 August at 10am in Foyle Arena.

"No other statement can be made at this time due to the ongoing election court process."

