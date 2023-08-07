The USPCA has doubled a reward for information after the remains of two dogs were discovered in a lough near Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

The two German Shepherds were found tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell on Friday evening.

The USPCA is appealing to members of the public with any information to come forward and has now increased a reward for information leading to a successful conviction from £500 to £1,000.

USPCA Chief Executive Nora Smith said: “This is a horrific sickening case of animal cruelty, and we are appalled to see such barbaric abuse.

"We cannot comprehend the motives of anyone who can carry out such brutal attacks against vulnerable animals like this.

“Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of the many challenges we are facing with regards to animal welfare in Northern Ireland. We are encouraging anyone with information that may assist the PSNI in their investigation to contact them on the 101 number.”

The PSNI said a postmortem will be carried out and they were in touch with the local dog warden.

Inspector Hughes said: “Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday August 4.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

A report can be submitted online through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.