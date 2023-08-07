Play Brightcove video

ACID ATTACK

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s remains in a serious condition in hospital suffered burns to his face and upper body in an acid attack in east Belfast on Saturday evening.

Police say the victim was followed in his car and when he stopped he was confronted by a group of people and a corrosive liquid was thrown over him.

DOG DEATHS

Animal charity the USPCA is offering a £500 reward for information after two dogs were tied together and weighed down in a lake in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

The animals, two German Shepherds, were found on Friday night in what the charity has described as a horrific sickening case of animal cruelty.

SHOOTING

Two men aged 38 and 36 are still being questioned under the terrorism act in relation to a shooting in Bushmills.

A man was shot in his right knee and hand and suffered a head injury at an apartment in the Main Street last Wednesday.

PHYSIOS

Physiotherapists working for the NHS here will vote on whether to take strike action The Ballot from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy is is holding the vote due to a dispute over pay.

The ballot closes on September 11th.

ZOO

A certain king of the jungle is getting a new home at Belfast Zoo. The Kingdom of the Barbary Lions is a state-of-the-art home for the three animals housed at the zoo.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.