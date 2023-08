A woman has died following a fire on a boat in Co Leitrim.

Gardai are investigating the incident, which happened in Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday morning.

A Garda spokesman said: “One female has been confirmed deceased.

“The scene is currently being preserved.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

