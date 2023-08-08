Play Brightcove video

Fans of Sinéad O'Connor have said their final farewells to the singer and activist, who was remembered as a "beloved daughter of Ireland" at her funeral in Bray.

Roads were closed as thousands gathered in the Co Wicklow town on Tuesday to line the streets outside her former home on the seafront as her funeral cortege travelled by.

As it stopped outside the property where she had lived for 15 years, fans applauded and threw flowers.

Sinéad O'Connor's life was celebrated at a private ceremony, where Bob Geldof and U2 frontman Bono were among the mourners, alongside Irish President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Muslim funeral prayers were led by Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland, who met the star in 2018.

In a eulogy, Dr Umar Al-Qadri said: “The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts.

Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Bray was a focal point for fans Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

"Sinead never stopped her search to know God fully, exemplifying a life marked with a deep communion with God.

“Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance."

Fans wept and sang along to O’Connor’s songs as they waited for the funeral procession Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

He added: “I know that peoples of all faiths throughout the world will be praying for this beloved daughter of Ireland, among them will be countless Muslims praying for their sister in faith and humanity.

“Sinead’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.”

Mounted garda clear the way ahead of the hearse bearing Sinead O’Connor’s body Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

He continued: “May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty as an artist, poet, and human being.

“Sinead had a poet’s heart and, I believe, would share with us today the sentiments of the poet, Rumi when he said: ‘This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief’."

Fans, who had gathered from early on Tuesday morning, applauded and threw flowers at the hearse as the funeral cortege made its way along the Strand Road in Bray.

The coffin itself was covered in blue and pink flowers.

A Volkswagen camper van decorated with the Pride flag and the Rastafarian flag drove in front of the hearse, with Sinéad O’Connor’s songs playing from speakers mounted on the roof.

Many fans laid flowers and handwritten notes, thanking O’Connor for sharing her voice and her music.

One note said: “You are forever in my heart.”

A pink chair was placed outside the pink-framed conservatory of the house, with pink flowers, candles and a photo of the singer placed at the base of the chair.

A heart-shaped floral bouquet featured a picture of the star and two Irish flags.

Since O’Connor’s death on July 26, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and now lies empty.

The Grammy Award-winner was found unresponsive on July 26 by police at her south-east London home at the age of 56.

