Police have voiced their concern after a disorder broke out in Londonderry on Monday evening.

Trouble broke out following the removal of bonfire material.

During the disturbances, a man was dragged from his vehicle, hit on the head and his car set alight in the Galliagh Road area at around 10.30pm.

In separate incidents at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown toward a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

Meanwhile, around the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged.

Throughout Monday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

Police say they are investigating and will 'monitor the situation'.Speaking after the disorder in Galliagh overnight, Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying. "We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van. Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up.

"This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong. "We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh."We will continue to work with community representatives, and monitor the situation over the coming days. We appeal for calm and urge those with influence to use that to ensure there is no repeat of any disorder."

