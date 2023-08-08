Play Brightcove video

Health Experts say a new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Northern Ireland.

Dr Joanne McClean from the Public Health Agency told UTV:

"The Eris variant has been detected in very small numbers in Northern Ireland."There is nothing at this stage to suggest this new variant is more dangerous, that it is more transmissible, or that it is causing more admissions to hospital, but we will keep that under review."There is no evidence at the minute that this variant is causing an increase in transmission or hospitalisations or serious illness'.

There has been an increase in Covid cases here.

Dr McClean said: "We are seeing a rise in cases, and that is in keeping with what we've seen throughout the pandemic where we get waves of infection."So as immunity falls, we start to see the virus transmitting again in the public."We're seeing an increase in cases and a small increase in hospitalisations and a small increase in outbreaks in care homes, for example."We're not seeing an increase in how sick people are, so the numbers of people in hospital are still quite low."I do not think that we need to be overly concerned at the minute, however we do need to bear in mind that covid or any respiratory infection is exactly that - it is an infection, we can pass it on to other people, so we should try to minimise the risk of passing infection on to other people".

Dr Frances O'Hagan runs a GP surgery in Armagh.

She says patients and staff have test positive for Covid and is warning others to not spread it.

'People are pro actively testing. They seem to have tests left in the cupboard and are testing when they've got a bad flu. We have had patients and staff here turn up positive.

If you've got a really nasty flu like illness don't spread it. Whether it's covid or the flu don't go out and about. Don't go visit your elderly relative. Think about what you are doing and stay at home and keep it to yourself".

On Tuesday the Department for Health announced the who was eligible for the autumn Covid 19 booster jab and this year it does not include the over 50s unlike 2022.

The Department said "the vaccination will be offered to those at high risk of serious disease and who are therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.

In line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the following groups will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccine this autumn:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

persons aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, as laid out in the Immunisation Green Book , COVID-19 chapter (Green Book)

frontline health and social care workers

persons aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts (as defined in the Green Book) of people with immunosuppression

persons aged 16 to 64 years who are carers (as defined in the Green Book) and staff working in care homes for older adults

Commenting on the announcement Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “The COVID-19 vaccination programme is now entering its third autumn season and it remains as important as ever that those considered most at risk take up the offer of vaccination, when invited to do so.

“Vaccination provides vital protection against COVID-19 and has been particularly effective at reducing the risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“We know that COVID-19 is more serious in older people and in people with certain underlying health conditions, for these reasons they will be offered a COVID-19 booster vaccination this autumn. I would urge everyone who falls into an eligible group to take up the offer of free vaccination when available.”

The Public Health Agency will confirm details on how and when eligible people can access the autumn booster vaccine in due course.

