Large crowds have gathered in Bray, Co Wicklow, for the funeral of singer Sinéad O'Connor.

Wellwishers lined the Strand Road in the seaside town on Tuesday morning along the route by her former Irish home, where the funeral cortege will later pass.

A campervan topped with speakers played music from Sinéad O'Connor's career, with a murmur of appreciation as Nothing Compares 2 U came on, with many people singing along.

Crowds stood on walls outside O’Connor’s home. Fans were seen holding flowers and Irish flags while police were seen trying to organise the crowds. Sinéad O'Connor died on 26 July aged 56.

Her family had asked people who wish to say a "last goodbye" to stand along Bray seafront as the cortege passes by before a private burial.

Since her death, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

"Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it," a statement issued by her family said.

"With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place."

Roads near her former home have been closed so fans can gather and pay their respects.

The President of Ireland issued a statement saying he is attending the private funeral service for Sinead O’Connor. Michael D Higgins said: “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinead O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people. “The unique contribution of Sinead involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs. “The expression of both, without making any attempt to reduce the one for the sake of the other, made her contribution unique – phenomenal in music terms, but of immense heroism. “However, achieving this came from the one heart and the one body and the one life, which extracted an incredible pain, perhaps one too much to bear. “That is why all those who are seeking to make a fist of their life, combining its different dimensions in their own way, can feel so free to express their grief at her loss.”

Credit: PA

A statement from the Gardai said: "In keeping with her family's wishes, following a private service, members of the public will be able to pay their respects and are asked to gather at the Strand Road/Promenade area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

"It is expected the funeral procession will stop briefly in this area at some stage between these times."

