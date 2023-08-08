The Department of Education has addressed concerns over a false education campaign about sex education which has been circulating in Northern Ireland

In June, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris laid out new regulations in parliament which would make sex education (RSE) about issues including abortion and prevention of early pregnancy compulsory.

Schools in Northern Ireland are required by the department to develop its own RSE policy and to teach RSE.

The department has now written to principals during the school holidays addressing elements within the RSE programme stating that the change to legislation does not apply to primary schools.

The Department of Education said: "Officials have commenced work on a full public consultation that will address specifically the Secretary of State’s Regulations.

"Once the consultation is launched, I would encourage all interested parties to make a response.

"Following the consultation, the Department will publish guidance to support the delivery of RSE in grant-aided schools."

