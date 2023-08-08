A man has been beaten by a gang armed with hammers and bats while walking his dog in Carrickfergus.

Police said he was attacked by six masked man dressed in black in the Fergus Avenue area of the Co Antrim town on 30 July.

The victim suffered injuries to his leg, arms and foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have asked anyone who witnessed the attack, which happened at around 10.30pm, or may have dash-cam or doorbell footage to ge in touch on the number 101.

