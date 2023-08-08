A £20m super-yacht has arrived in Belfast.

The 161-foot vessel which is registered to and carrying the flag of the Cayman Islands, arrived in Belfast around midday on Tuesday after making a trip from Troon which is situated on the west coast of Ayrshire in Scotland. The luxury yacht, named Reef Chief, was previously known as Anjilis and built by Trinity in 2008.

Super yacht moors in Belfast. Credit: UTV

It has now undergone a transformation and is owned by James Dickie.

He is the chief executive of Crown Equipment Corporation - a private family owned US company which is reported to be the largest manufacturer of powered industrial forklift trucks in the world.

Reef Chief has a capacity to accommodate up to 10 guests and a crew of nine, who ensure guests are attended to by a team of experienced and professional staff throughout their stay onboard.

It has five cabins, a spa pool, a beach style bar, sundeck and private outdoor dining area. The main salon has a custom-built organ bar.

