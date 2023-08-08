Play Brightcove video

It's one of Northern Ireland's favourite resorts, loved by locals and visitors for generations - but Portrush is no longer just a bucket and spade day-trip destination.

The seaside town's tourism offer has diversified and its international image is being transformed.

Golf is pulling in huge visitor numbers despite our wet summer, and the sport has put the region on the map like never before, with Royal Portrush hosting The Open in 2019.

The major tournament is set to return to the North Coast links in two years time.

Outside of golf, the area has also become a hotspot for surfing, with surfers from around the world coming to Portrush all year long to enjoy the waves.

