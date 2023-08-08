Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in west Belfast.

It follows the discovery of a suspicous device in the Rossnareen Park area of the city.

Road closures are in place at the Shaws Road junctions with Lenadoon Avenue and Rossnareen Road, and the Rossnareen Park junction with Rossnareen Avenue.Members of the public, including motorists, should avoid the area.Police say a further update will be provided in due course.