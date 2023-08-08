PSNI officers’ names published online in major data breach

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has apologised after information about all of the force’s serving officers and staff was published in a data breach.

At a press conference in Belfast, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the surname, initial, the rank or grade, the location and the departments of all current officers had been accidentally published in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Mr Todd said: “In terms of the security for individuals, there’s nothing at the moment to suggest there’s any immediate security concerns, but we have put actions in place to ensure that if anything does arise we will be aware of that, and then we can mitigate accordingly.”

He added: “This is human error.

“We’ve looked into the circumstances, we’ll continue with our investigation, but the very early considerations are that this is simple human error and the people who have been involved in the process have acted in good faith.

“We’ve identified some steps that we can take to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“It is regrettable but it is simple human error.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I’m deeply concerned by the data breach involving the PSNI. My officials are in close contact with senior officers and are keeping me updated.”

A spokesperson for the the Information Commissioner’s Office said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has made us aware of an incident and we are assessing the information provided.”

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI), said an urgent inquiry is needed, and members of the PFNI are “appalled”.

“This is a breach of monumental proportions. Even if it was done accidentally, it still represents a data and security breach that should never have happened,” he said.

“Rigorous safeguards ought to have been in place to protect this valuable information which, if in the wrong hands, could do incalculable damage.

“The men and women I represent are appalled by this breach. They are shocked, dismayed and justifiably angry. Like me, they are demanding action to address this unprecedented disclosure of sensitive information.

“We have many colleagues who do everything possible to protect their police roles. We’re fortunate that the PSNI spreadsheet didn’t contain officer and staff home addresses, otherwise we would be facing a potentially calamitous situation.

“Inadequate or poor oversight of FOI procedures must be addressed and addressed urgently. New safeguards are obviously required to prevent this from ever happening again.”

The Ulster Unionist Party representative on the Policing Board of Northern Ireland, Mike Nesbitt MLA, has called for an Emergency Meeting of the Policing Board on Wednesday.

“I have requested the Board call an Emergency Meeting tomorrow when the Board can hear directly from the PSNI’s Senior Executive Team,” he said.

“It is imperative that officers, staff and their families and friends understand how seriously this breach is being taken and that the Board is determined to fulfil its oversight and challenge functions appropriately.

“There are several issues here. First, ensuring those who now feel themselves at risk are given a realistic assessment of the implications of the data breach. Second, why was there no “fail safe” mechanism to prevent this information being uploaded. Third, there is the question of whether it was a genuine mistake and here, the principle of innocent until proven guilty applies.

“I view this like a serious incident when people are seriously physically injured. The priority is to assist the injured. Only after that do you turn to examine the other issues. In other words, my thoughts are with those whose names have been released into the public domain, who had a reasonable expectation this would never happen.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long MLA has said the scale of the PSNI data breach reported on Tuesday evening is concerning.

Data and information in relation to thousands of officers has been mistakenly divulged in a case of “human error”.

Ms Long said immediate action must be taken.

“This level of data breach is clearly of profound concern, not least to police officers, civilian staff and their families, who will be feeling incredibly vulnerable and exposed tonight, and in the days ahead,” she said.

“Immediate action must be taken to offer them proper information, support, guidance and necessary reassurances regarding their and their families’ security.

“Whilst the personal data has now been removed, once such information has been published online, it leaves an indelible footprint.

“That such sensitive information could ever have been held in a manner open to such a breach is unconscionable and will require serious investigation; however, the most urgent issue is supporting those whose security has been compromised.”

The former justice minister added: “Alliance representatives on the Policing Board are seeking an urgent meeting of the board to be convened with PSNI senior management team to address this unprecedented security breach.”

